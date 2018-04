BRIEF-Destination Maternity Responds To April 16 Letter To Board By Nathan Miller - SEC Filing

April 17 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP - RESPONDS TO APRIL 16 LETTER TO BOARD BY NATHAN MILLER - SEC FILING

* DESTINATION MATERNITY - EXPECTATION IS THAT ORCHESTRA WILL EXERCISE RIGHT TO DESIGNATE AN ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR FOR ELECTION TO BOARD “THOUGHTFULLY”

* DESTINATION MATERNITY - AS OF APRIL 17, FOUR BOARD SEATS WILL BE UP FOR ELECTION AT ANNUAL MEETING

* DESTINATION MATERNITY - IF MARLA RYAN, ANNE-CHARLOTTE WINDAL OR OTHER NOMINEES WERE ADDED TO CO'S SLATE, THAT WOULD INCREASE SEATS UP FOR ELECTION Source text: (bit.ly/2qEjiiu) Further company coverage: