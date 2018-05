BRIEF-Destination Maternity Sees FY 2018 Comparable Retail Sales To Be Up In The Low Single Digits

May 7 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP SEES FY 2018 COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES TO BE UP IN THE LOW SINGLE DIGITS

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN THE $5 MILLION TO $7 MILLION RANGE

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP SEES FY 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT TO DOWN APPROXIMATELY 100 BASIS POINTS

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP - PLAN TO OPEN THREE NEW STORES AND CLOSE 20 TO 25 STORES DURING 2018