May 14 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* DESTINATION MATERNITY URGES STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR ITS FOUR HIGHLY QUALIFIED DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON THE WHITE PROXY CARD

* DESTINATION MATERNITY CORP - URGE YOU TO VOTE IN LINE WITH DIRECTOR RECOMMENDATIONS OF PROXY ADVISORY FIRM GLASS LEWIS & CO. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: