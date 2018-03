BRIEF-Destination XL Group Announces CEO Retirement

March 23 (Reuters) - Destination Xl Group Inc:

* DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES CEO RETIREMENT

* DESTINATION XL GROUP INC - DAVID LEVIN PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS PLAN TO RETIRE

* DESTINATION XL GROUP INC - BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN

* DESTINATION XL GROUP INC - ‍ SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN, IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR​