BRIEF-Destination Xl Group Committs To Restructuring Plan, Sees To Remove 15% Of Corportate Workforce

May 16 (Reuters) - Destination XL Group Inc:

* DESTINATION XL GROUP INC - ON MAY 16, 2018, DESTINATION XL GROUP COMMITTED TO A CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* DESTINATION XL GROUP INC - RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTS TO ELIMINATE APPROXIMATELY 56 POSITIONS

* DESTINATION XL GROUP INC - CO EXPECTS TO INCUR CHARGES IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2018 OF ABOUT $1.7 MILLION

* DESTINATION XL GROUP INC - CASH EXPENDITURES ASSOCIATED WITH RESTRUCTURING ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.3 MILLION

* DESTINATION XL GROUP INC - AS A RESULT OF RESTRUCTURING, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE SAVINGS OF ABOUT $5.6 MILLION IN SG&A EXPENSES IN FISCAL 2018