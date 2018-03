BRIEF-Destination XL Group Q4 Sales Rose 10.5 Pct To $135.5 Mln

March 23 (Reuters) - Destination Xl Group Inc:

* DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC. REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4.3% FOR QUARTER

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $11.4 MILLION

* AT END OF FISCAL 2018, EXPECT CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $20.5 MILLION TO $26.5 MILLION

* INVENTORY WAS $103.3 MILLION AT FEBRUARY 3, 2018 COMPARED WITH $117.4 MILLION AT JANUARY 28, 2017

* SEES 2018 SALES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $462.0 MILLION TO $472.0 MILLION, WITH TOTAL COMP SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1.0% TO 3.0%