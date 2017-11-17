FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Destination XL Group reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.07
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Destination XL Group reports Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Destination Xl Group Inc

* Destination XL Group, Inc. reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Q3 sales rose 1.8 percent to $103.7 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 0.1 percent

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.07

* Destination XL Group Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 total sales are expected to range from $466.0 million to $470.0 million​

* Destination XL Group Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 comparable sales being flat to an increase of 2.0%​

* Destination XL Group Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $22.0 million​

* Destination XL Group Inc sees ‍ fiscal 2017 gross margin rate of approximately 45.0% to 45.5%​

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.21 to $0.25

* Destination -‍ unseasonably warm weather, disruption from hurricanes Irma, Harvey, no incremental marketing support all led to 5% decline in store traffic​

* Destination XL Group Inc - sees ‍FY 2017 net loss, on a GAAP basis, decreased from previous guidance, to $0.35 to $0.42 per diluted share​

* Destination - sees ‍2017 cash flow from operating activities $31 to $35 million, resulting in free cash flow after capex for new DXL stores of $9 to $13 million​

* Destination XL Group Inc - ‍inventory was $119.9 million at Oct 28, 2017 and $128.2 million at Oct 29, 2016​

* Destination XL Group Inc - ‍“expect markdowns to return to a more normalized level in Q4 with a merchandise margin consistent with prior year​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
