2 months ago
June 28, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Destiny Media appoints Fred Vandenberg CEO

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc

* Destiny Media Technologies provides executive officer and director update

* Destiny Media Technologies Inc - appointed fred vandenberg to role of president and chief executive officer to replace steve vestergaard.

* Destiny Media Technologies Inc - vandenberg is currently destiny's chief financial officer and will remain in that role on a temporary basis

* Hyonmyong cho has replaced vestergaard as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

