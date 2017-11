Nov 27 (Reuters) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc:

* DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES STRATEGY UPDATE

* DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES - ‍EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, CLIPSTREAM BUSINESS AND TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT TO BE TRANSITIONED TO MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT ONLY​

* DESTINY MEDIA- ‍CO IS REVIEWING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO CAPTURE VALUE OF CLIPSTREAM, SURROUNDING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND BUSINESS, FOR SHAREHOLDERS​