April 12 (Reuters) - Destiny Pharma PLC:

* WELL FUNDED AND ON TRACK TO DELIVER PHASE 2B HEADLINE DATA IN H2 2019 FOR LEAD ASSET, XF-73, A NOVEL ANTI-MICROBIAL

* FY LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX 3.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 1.4 MILLION POUNDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: