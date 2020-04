April 29 (Reuters) - Destiny Pharma PLC:

* DESTINY PHARMA PLC - PATIENT RECRUITMENT FOR XF-73 PHASE 2B TRIAL TEMPORARILY PAUSED DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* DESTINY PHARMA PLC - REMAINS WELL FUNDED TO EXECUTE ON ITS BUSINESS STRATEGY AND TO PROGRESS ITS LEAD AND FOLLOW-ON PROGRAMMES IN 2020 AND 2021

* DESTINY PHARMA PLC - BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE FOR YEAR WAS 10.7 PENCE