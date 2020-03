March 3 (Reuters) - Destiny Pharma PLC:

* DESTINY PHARMA- PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL OFXF-73 (EXEPORFINIUM CHLORIDE) NASAL GEL TRIAL REMAINS ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN MID2020

* DESTINY PHARMA PLC - HAD AN UNAUDITED CASH POSITION OF £7.5 MILLION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019