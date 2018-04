April 25 (Reuters) - DETECTION TECHNOLOGY OYJ:

* JAN-MARCH NET SALES INCREASED BY 2.4% TO EUR 19.3 MILLION (18.9)

* JAN-MARCH OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) WAS EUR 3.7 MILLION (3.7)

* ESTIMATES THAT SALES WILL GROW IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* THERE IS UNCERTAINTY REGARDING DEMAND, AND INTENSIFICATION OF COMPETITION MIGHT BE REFLECTED IN PRODUCT PRICES

* DETECTION TECHNOLOGY'S MID-TERM BUSINESS OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED