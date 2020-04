BRIEF-Detection Technology Q1 Operating Profit Down At EUR 1.2 Million

April 27 (Reuters) - Detection Technology Oyj:

* DETECTION TECHNOLOGY PLC BUSINESS REVIEW JANUARY-MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET SALES DECREASED BY -13.6% TO EUR 19.9 MILLION (23.1)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) WAS EUR 1.2 MILLION (3.9)

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DEMAND IN SECURITY APPLICATIONS AND OUR PROFITABILITY SUFFERED FROM OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* OUR Q1 SALES DECREASED BY NEARLY 14%, WHICH HAD AN IMPACT ON OUR PROFITABILITY

* COVID-19-RELATED RISKS MATERIALIZED IN OUR SBU BUSINESS, BUT ON OTHER HAND, DEMAND IN MEDICAL COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY (CT) SOLUTIONS INCREASED TOWARDS END OF Q1

* FORESEE HEALTHY PROSPECTS IN MEDICAL FOR Q2 AND H2, AND MID-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS ARE STRONG IN BOTH OF OUR BUSINESS UNITS

* DEMAND IN MEDICAL CT SEGMENT AT BEGINNING OF 2020 WAS CHARACTERIZED BY SOFTENING OF MARKET THAT STARTED LAST YEAR

* EXPECTS LOWER DEMAND IN SECURITY SEGMENT TO CONTINUE AND SBU SALES TO DECREASE IN Q2

* DEMAND IN MEDICAL CT APPLICATIONS, HOWEVER, WILL REMAIN AT A GOOD LEVEL IN Q2, AND MBU SALES WILL GROW

* EXPECTS DEMAND IN MEDICAL CT APPLICATIONS TO REMAIN AT A GOOD LEVEL ALSO IN H2, AND MBU SALES TO INCREASE IN 2020

* ESTIMATES THAT DROP IN DEMAND IN SECURITY SEGMENT WILL CONTINUE AT LEAST TO END OF YEAR

* ESTIMATES INDUSTRIAL SEGMENT WILL GROW IN 2020, BUT GROWTH IS LIKELY TO BE BELOW INDUSTRY FORECAST OF 5%

* EXPECTS SBU SALES TO DECREASE IN 2020

* AIMS TO INCREASE SALES BY AT LEAST 10% PER ANNUM AND TO ACHIEVE AN OPERATING MARGIN AT OR ABOVE 15% IN MEDIUM TERM