July 26 (Reuters) - DETECTION TECHNOLOGY OYJ:

* Q2 NET SALES EUR 20.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* q2 Ebit Eur 4.1 Million Versus Eur 3.2 Million Year Ago

* ‍EXPECTS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES TO INCREASE DURING SECOND HALF OF YEAR​

* ‍MEDIUM-TERM BUSINESS OUTLOOK IS UNCHANGED​