May 18 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp:

* SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT PAUL MARTIN TO RETIRE

* MICHAEL KENYON, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ALEX MORRISON, DIRECTOR, WILL ASSUME ROLE OF BOARD CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018.

* DETOUR GOLD - MARTIN WILL BE RETIRING AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A MEMBER OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1