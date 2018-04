BRIEF-Detour Gold Reports Q1 EPS $0.06

April 26 (Reuters) - Detour Gold Corp:

* DETOUR GOLD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON MINE PLAN ASSESSMENT WITH GUIDANCE REVISIONS FOR 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.15 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q1 REVENUE $201.4 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $194.5 MILLION

* PROVIDES UPDATE ON MINE PLAN ASSESSMENT WITH GUIDANCE REVISIONS FOR 2018

* CO IS REVISING ITS 2018 ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO BETWEEN 595,000 OUNCES AND 635,000 OUNCES

* 2018 FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE FINANCING ACTIVITIESO ESTIMATED AT $55 MILLION COMPARED TO $115 MILLION IN PRIOR GUIDANCE

* GOLD PRODUCTION TOTALED 157,141 OUNCES IN Q1, REFLECTING HIGHER HEAD GRADES OFFSET BY LOWER MILL THROUGHPUT TONNAGE

* RESCHEDULED NORTH PIT DEVELOPMENT AND ANY IMPACT ON WALTER LAKE TO 2026

* DELAY OF WEST DETOUR PROJECT IS RESULTING IN DEFERRAL OF APPROXIMATELY 150,000 OUNCES TO BEYOND 2019-23 PERIOD

* DEVELOPMENT OF WEST DETOUR PIT REMAINS IN 2025