Oct 30 (Reuters) - DETSKY MIR:

* OUR 9-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS WAS RUB 2.2 BILLION, WE WILL ADVICE TO OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO PAY ALL SUM IN DIVIDENDS IN DECEMBER-CFO‍​

* SEES IN 2017 SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH FOR LFL REVENUE GROWTH, OUTPERFORMING MARKET -PRESENTATION‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2z1xQhm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)