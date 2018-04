April 12 (Reuters) - Detskiy Mir:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RUB 24.0 BILLION, UP 14% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 5.1% IN RUSSIA

* PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST 70 STORES IN 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2EEwY1m

