BRIEF-Detsky Mir Q4 Group Unaudited Revenue Up 19.8% Versus Year Ago

Jan 17 (Reuters) - DETSKY MIR:

* Q4 GROUP CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED REVENUE RUB ‍​30.3 BILLION, UP 19.8% VERSUS YEAR AGO

* Q4 ALTERNATIVE LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF 7.2% VERSUS 9.0% YEAR AGO

* Q4 ALTERNATIVE LIKE-FOR-LIKE NUMBER OF TICKETS GROWTH 14.1% VERSUS 7.2% YEAR AGO

* Q4 ALTERNATIVE LIKE-FOR-LIKE AVERAGE TICKET DECLINE 6.0% VERSUS GROWTH 1.7% YEAR AGO

* SAYS OPENED 62 NEW BRANDED STORES IN Q4

* PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 STORES IN THE NEXT THREE YEARS-CEO Source text: bit.ly/2FKOwdK, bit.ly/2DdCF6B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)