BRIEF-Deufol FY Earnings Down At EUR 3.1 Million

April 30 (Reuters) - Deufol SE:

* RETAINED EARNINGS WILL BE CARRIED FORWARD

* PROPOSE THAT FULL RETAINED EARNINGS IN AN AMOUNT OF EUR 13.8 M WILL BE CARRIED FORWARD.

* IS UNABLE TO DELIVER AN ADEQUATE FINANCIAL FORECAST FOR SALES AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

* DUE TO CURRENT CORONA-PANDEMIC, DEUFOL WILL ENCOUNTER EXTREMELY CHALLENGING AND UNCERTAIN ECONOMIC CIRCUMSTANCES IN 2020

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECT OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) TO BE LOWER THAN 2019

* FROM TODAY’S VIEWPOINT, OPERATING BUSINESS OF DEUFOL GROUP DOES NOT NEED NEW ADDITIONAL FINANCING RESOURCES

* OUTLOOK 2020: SHOULD BE ABLE TO COMPENSATE SOME OF EXPECTED SALES DECLINE