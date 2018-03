March 20 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BALATON AG:

* ACQUIRED CONTROL OF MARENAVE SCHIFFAHRTS BY PURCHASING 439,390 SHARES

* CURRENTLY HOLDS DIRECTLY 775,565 VOTING RIGHTS IN TOTAL 1.5 MILLION VOTING RIGHTS OF MARENAVE SCHIFFAHRTS

* THIS CORRESPONDS TO AROUND 51.69% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS AND THE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE TARGET COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)