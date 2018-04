April 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Balaton AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME BEFORE MINORITY INTERESTS OF APPROX. 46.6 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: AROUND 4.0 MILLION EUROS)

* DEUTSCHE BALATON - FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF DEUTSCHE BALATON APPROX. 39.4 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: LOSS OF ABOUT 0.5 MILLION EUROS)