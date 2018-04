BRIEF-Deutsche Bank 2018 restructuring costs to rise to 800 mln from 500 mln on new cuts

April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG executives say on Q1 analyst call:

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS FIRST QUARTER PERFORMANCE UNDERSCORES NEED FOR IMMEDIATE ACTION

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS CALL TO ACTION IS SIMPLE: FOCUS, GROW REVENUE AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE COSTS

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS FEELS CONFIDENT ON COST REDUCTIONS OF INTEGRATING POSTBANK

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS WE STILL HAVE AN UNACCEPTABLE COST POSITION

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS PLANNING A MATERIAL WORKFORCE REDUCTION THROUGH THE REST OF THE YEAR

* DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS SAYS WE APPEAR TO HAVE LOST SOME MARKET SHARE IN THE FIRST QUARTER IN FIC

* DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS THE ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN HIGHER SEVERANCE AND RESTRUCTURING COSTS; HOPE TO CHARGE THEM IN 2018; COSTS FOR RESTRUCTURING RAISED TO 800 MILLION EUROS FROM 500 MILLION EUROS

* DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS HOPE AND EXPECTATION IS RESTRUCTURING IS VIEWED A POSITIVE ON CREDIT RATINGS

* DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS WE REITERATE ROE TARGET OF 10 PERCENT

* DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS CUTS MAY SEE US GO DOWN IN GSIB RANKINGS

* DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS CUTS MAY ACCELERATE PATH TO ACHIEVING LEVERAGE RATIO TARGET

* DEUTSCHE BANK CFO SAYS SAYS EXPECTS RELATIVELY MODEST NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENTS IN RWA IN CIB, “DOUBLE-DIGIT, BUT NO SIGNIFICANT SHIFT IN VERY NEAR TERM” Further company coverage: