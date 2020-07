BRIEF-Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing Says Exposure Of Deutsche To Wirecard Is Very Limited - CNBC

July 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG:

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO CHRISTIAN SEWING SAYS EXPOSURE OF DEUTSCHE TO WIRECARD IS VERY LIMITED - CNBC INTERVIEW

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SEWING SAYS CENTRAL BANK ACTIONS HAVE HELPED GERMANY DEAL WITH CRISIS VERY WELL – CNBC

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SEWING SAYS PERSONAL CONSEQUENCES DID HAPPEN ON SENIOR MANAGEMENT LEVEL OVER JEFFREY EPSTEIN ISSUE – CNBC

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SEWING SAYS GOOGLE PARTNERSHIP WILL DIFFERENTIATE CO FROM COMPETITORS – CNBC