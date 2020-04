April 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG CEO in staff letter:

* WE CAN BE VERY SATISFIED WITH OUR BANK’S PERFORMANCE IN THIS ENVIRONMENT

* FIRST QUARTER CONFIRMS THAT WE SET RIGHT STRATEGIC COURSE LAST YEAR

* BUSINESS MODEL IS ROBUST AND RESILIENT, THIS IS PARTICULARLY EVIDENT IN THESE TURBULENT TIMES

* WE CONTINUE TO OPERATE ON VERY SOLID FOUNDATIONS Source text: bit.ly/3eYgowB (Berlin Speed Desk)