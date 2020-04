BRIEF-Deutsche Bank CEO Says We Don't Have Full Visibility; Coronavirus Outbreak Is The Perfect Black Swan Event

April 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG:

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS WE DON’T HAVE FULL VISIBILITY; CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS THE PERFECT BLACK SWAN EVENT

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS WE ARE SEEING OTHER BANKS REDUCING THEIR COMMITMENTS TO GERMANY, TO GERMAN LARGE AND MID-CAPS

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS WE ARE ACTIVELY REVIEWING WHEN WE WILL RESUME JOB CUTS EFFORTS AFTER TEMPORARY PAUSE

* DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS BANK LOOKING AT WHAT HAS BEEN LEARNED OVER LOCKDOWN TO CUT COSTS IN TRAVEL, ENTERTAINMENT, AND REAL ESTATE TO SEE IF APPLIES LONG TERM