BRIEF-Deutsche Bank Chair Says There Was External Candidate For CEO Job, Gives No Name - FAZ

April 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank:

* SUPERVISORY BOARD CHIEF ACHLEITNER THERE WAS EXTERNAL CANDIDATE FOR CEO JOB, GIVES NO NAME - FAZ

* DEUTSCHE’S ACHLEITNER SAYS WE SHOULDN’T TALK SO MUCH ABOUT STRATEGY, WE SHOULD TALKE ABOUT IMPLEMENTATION

* DEUTSCHE’S ACHLEITNER SAYS DEPARTURE OF SCHENCK DOESN’T MEAN WE ARE TURNING AWAY FROM INVESTMENT BANKING

* DEUTSCHE’S ACHLEITNER SAYS SCHENCK WANTED TO GROW INVESTMENT BANK BUT WE DIDN’T SUPPORT HIS APPROACH

* DEUTSCHE’S ACHLEITNER SAYS NEW CEO SEWING IS DECISIVE, A GOOD TEAM PLAYER AND KNOWS THE BANK BETTER THAN ANYONE

* ACHLEITNER: OF COURSE I HOLD RESPONSIBILITY IN MY POSITION, BUT STRATEGY AND OPERATIONS ARE A MATTER FOR MANAGEMENT