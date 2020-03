BRIEF-Deutsche Bank Comments On Financial Times Report

March 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG:

* HAVE TRIPLED NUMBER OF STAFF IN AFC SINCE 2015

* RISK AND CONTROLS ARE AN AREA OF ON-GOING FOCUS FOR ALL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

* CONTINUE TO INVEST HEAVILY IN THESE AREAS

* CANNOT COMMENT ON OUR INTERACTION WITH REGULATORS BUT WE ARE IN CLOSE COOPERATION WITH THEM TO ENSURE WE MEET OUR OBLIGATIONS

* WE ARE ONE OF VERY FEW BANKS TO HAVE TECHNOLOGY AND GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE NEEDED TO CLEAR PAYMENTS GLOBALLY - THIS IS WHY WE ARE LARGEST CLEARER OF EUROS GLOBALLY

* STABILITY AND SECURITY OF OUR PLATFORM IS CLEARLY VITAL TO US AND WE ARE ALLOCATING SIGNIFICANT RESOURCES TO THIS AREA TO ENSURE THIS Background: (Berlin Speed Desk)