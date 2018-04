BRIEF-Deutsche Bank expects flat bond trading revenues in 2018

April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank says in Q1 report:

* DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS ASSET MANAGEMENT SEGMENT REPORTED NET ASSET OUTFLOWS OF 8 BILLION EUROS, REVENUES 10 PERCENT LOWER AT 545 MILLION EUR

* DEUTSCHE BANK REITERATES EXPECTS REVENUES TO BE ESSENTIALLY FLAT IN 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

* DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS CURRENT ESTIMATES OF THE IMPACT OF ADJUSTMENTS TO OUR STRATEGY IN OUR CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK

* DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS TARGETS A COMPETITIVE DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 AND THEREAFTER

* DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 EXPECTS LITIGATION EXPENSES TO BE MEANING-FULLY HIGHER THAN IN Q1

* DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS EXPECTS 2018 REVENUES IN SALES & TRADING FIC TO BE FLAT, IN EQUITIES TO BE LOWER, IN ORIGINATION & ADVISORY TO BE LOWER, IN GTB TO BE FLAT

* DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS EXPECTS 2018 NON-INTEREST EXPENSES IN CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK TO BE ESSENTIALLY FLAT