March 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG:

* WE HAVE IMPOSED STAFF TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS TO AND FROM MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG, SOUTH KOREA AND ITALY OVER CORONAVIRUS

* WHERE ADDITIONAL TRAVEL APPROVAL IS REQUIRED, WE HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT IF TRIP IS NOT BUSINESS CRITICAL STAFF SHOULD NOT CURRENTLY TRAVEL

* BUSINESS CRITICALITY SHOULD BE DETERMINED BY BUSINESS LINE MANAGEMENT

* BANK’S TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ARE UNDER CONSTANT REVIEW (Berlin Speed Desk)