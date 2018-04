April 17 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG:

* LAUNCHES OFFERING OF CASH-SETTLED EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO THE COMMON STOCK OF JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DUE MAY 1, 2023

* NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREARS

* DEUTSCHE BANK- NOTES TO BE ISSUED WITH MINIMUM PURCHASE OF $100,000, IN MINIMUM DENOMINATIONS OF $1,000, INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF $1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF

* NOTES WILL HAVE ISSUE PRICE OF 105% OF FACE AMOUNT OF NOTES