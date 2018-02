Feb 16 (Reuters) -

* DEUTSCHE BANK ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS SOLD AN AGGREGATE OF 1.2 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES OF BANK BZ WBK AT 380 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RAISED AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY Z456 MILLION FROM PLACING OF SHARES IN BANK ZACHODNI WBK

* DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS BANK ZACHODNI WBK SHARES HAD BEEN BORROWED FROM SANTANDER PRIOR TO THE SALE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)