April 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG:

* ANNOUNCES THRESHOLD PRICE AND INITIAL PRICE FOR CASH-SETTLED EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO THE COMMON STOCK OF JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DUE MAY 1, 2023

* THRESHOLD PRICE OF NOTES HAS BEEN SET AT $128.73460

* PRICE REPRESENTS 16% PREMIUM OVER INITIAL PRICE OF $110.9781