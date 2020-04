April 9 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BANK AG:

* DEUTSCHE BANK ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 TO BE HELD VIRTUALLY

* TOOK THIS DECISION WITH THE APPROVAL OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC.

* THE AGM WILL TAKE PLACE ON MAY 20, AS ORIGINALLY PLANNED.

* SHAREHOLDERS MAY VOTE ELECTRONICALLY VIA THE SHAREHOLDER PORTAL, VIA POSTAL VOTE OR BY ISSUING A POWER OF ATTORNEY TO THE COMPANY'S PROXIES OR THIRD PARTIES