March 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG:

* SAYS ‍TO SELL ITS PORTUGUESE PRIVATE & COMMERCIAL CLIENTS BUSINESS TO ABANCA​

* SAYS ‍PARTIES ARE AIMING TO CLOSE TRANSACTION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019​

* SAYS ‍REMAINS FIRMLY COMMITTED TO PORTUGAL, WILL REMAIN PRESENT WITH ITS OPERATIONS IN CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING