March 23 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BANK AG:

* WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE AROUND 200 BRANCHES FOR CUSTOMER TRAFFIC FROM TUESDAY

* CASH SUPPLY IS GUARANTEED, SELF-SERVICE AREAS REMAIN ACCESSIBLE EVERYWHERE

* TO KEEP ITS BRANCH NETWORK OPEN NATIONWIDE, BUT TO REDUCE AS OF MARCH 24, 2020, THE NUMBER OF BRANCHES IN OPERATION FROM MORE THAN 500 TO AROUND 290 SO FAR Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)