BRIEF-Deutsche Bank’s DWS Says Pandemic May Affect Ability To Meet Targets

March 20 (Reuters) - DWS:

* GLOBALIZED WORLD IS FACING UNPRECEDENTED AND STILL DEVELOPING SITUATION CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* WE CANNOT CURRENTLY ASSESS FULL IMPACT THAT THIS CRISIS MAY HAVE ON THE ECONOMY AND SUBSEQUENTLY ON FINANCIAL MARKETS AND US

* PANDEMIC AND ITS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON THE GLOBAL ECONOMY MAY AFFECT OUR ABILITY TO MEET OUR FINANCIAL TARGETS

* WE MAY BE MATERIALLY ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY A PROTRACTED DOWNTURN IN LOCAL, REGIONAL OR GLOBAL ECONOMIC CONDITIONS

* WHILE COVID-19 COULD AFFECT THE DRIVERS OF OUR KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS, ITS IMPACT CANNOT BE QUANTIFIED YET