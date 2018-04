BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs AG says Q2 net income much lower than year earlier

April 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:

* ADHOC: DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG: GROSS RESULT OF VALUATION AND DISPOSAL OF THE PORTFOLIO IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF THE 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR

* SAYS NET INCOME FOR Q2 OF 2017/2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN FIGURE FROM SAME QUARTER OF 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* SAYS GROSS RESULT OF VALUATION AND DISPOSAL FOR Q2 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN SINGLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO RANGE