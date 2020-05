BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs Issues New 2020 Forecast

May 5 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* PUBLICATION OF NEW FORECAST FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020

* WITHDREW ITS FORECAST FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ON 20 MARCH 2020

* CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE EARNINGS FROM FUND INVESTMENT SERVICES WHICH ARE MARKEDLY (I.E. BY MORE THAN 20 PER CENT) HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF 3.0 MILLION EUROS

* OUTBREAK OF CORONA CRISIS DURING Q2 OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020 HAS HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON PORTFOLIO COMPANIES OF DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

* COMPANY EXPECTS FULL-YEAR NET INCOME TO BE NEGATIVE

* DIVIDEND POLICY, WHICH PROVIDES FOR A DIVIDEND THAT REMAINS STABLE AND INCREASES WHENEVER THIS IS POSSIBLE, REMAINS UNCHANGED IN PRINCIPLE

* IS IMPOSSIBLE AT PRESENT TO ISSUE A NEW FORECAST ON DIVIDENDS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXPECTS FULL-YEAR NET INCOME FURTHER SLIGHTLY EXCEEDING NET LOSS FOR FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR

* CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 2020 EARNINGS FROM FUND INVESTMENT SERVICES MARKEDLY (I.E. BY MORE THAN 20 PER CENT) HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR’S FIGURE OF 3.0 MILLION EUROS

* NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY (UP TO 10 PER CENT) LOWER THAN FIGURE AS AT 31 MARCH 2020 (359.0 MILLION EUROS, BASED ON PRELIMINARY FIGURES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)