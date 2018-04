April 5 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG:

* ‍DBAG PORTFOLIO COMPANY DUAGON MERGES WITH MEN​

* ‍DBAG FUND VII WILL INVEST UP TO 50 MILLION EUR IN DUAGON TO FINANCE TRANSACTION AS PART OF A CAPITAL INCREASE​