* Q1 EBT 11.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INCOME 11.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 14.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMS THE FORECAST ISSUED A FEW WEEKS AGO FOR THE 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR.