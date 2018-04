BRIEF-Deutsche Beteiligungs Says Capital Market Development Affects Co's Consolidated Net Income

April 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Beteiligungs AG:

* DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG: CAPITAL MARKET DEVELOPMENT AFFECTS CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG - LOWER FORECAST FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/2018

* DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS - TO ACHIEVE CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN 2017/2018 FINANCIAL YEAR THAT IS MODERATELY, I.E. BETWEEN 10 AND 20 PERCENT, BELOW EUR 43.0 MILLION

* DBAG IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE FIRST HALF OF 2017/2018 WITH A NET RESULT OF INVESTMENT ACTIVITY OF AROUND 21 MILLION EUROS

* DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS-BOARD EXPECTED TO ACHIEVE CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME IN 2017/2018, IS SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE REFERENCE POINT, I.E. BY MORE THAN 20 PERCENT

* DBAG IS CURRENTLY PREPARING INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 31 MARCH 2018

* DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS - FORECAST IS NOT BASED ON ACTUAL FIGURES OF PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017, BUT ON AVERAGE OF PAST FIVE FINANCIAL YEARS

* DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS -MAIN REASON FOR CHANGE IN 2017/2018 FORECAST IS NEGATIVE CAPITAL MARKET DEVELOPMENT, WHICH HAS LED TO LOWER VALUATION MULTIPLES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: