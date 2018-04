April 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse AG:

* SAYS CLEARSTREAM ACQUIRES SWISSCANTO FUNDS CENTRE LTD. FROM ZÜRCHER KANTONALBANK

* SAYS TRANSACTION FOR A HIGH DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EURO AMOUNT IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE WITHIN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2018

* SAYS FOR DEUTSCHE BÖRSE GROUP, THE INVESTMENT WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN THE FIRST YEAR