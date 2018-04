BRIEF-Deutsche Boerse Says Announces Three New Board Members

April 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse AG:

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE SAYS NEW BOARD MEMBERS ARE THOMAS BOOK, CHRISTOPH BOEHM AND STEPHAN LEITHNER

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE SAYS THOMAS BOOK (46) WILL, IN HIS ROLE AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD, BE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE TRADING AND CLEARING BUSINESS

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE SAYS STEPHAN LEITHNER (51) WILL BE APPOINTED AS MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD, TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE POST TRADING BUSINESS (CLEARSTREAM), TOGETHER WITH THE DATA AND INDEX BUSINESS

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE SAYS NEW CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER WILL BE CHRISTOPH BOEHM Further company coverage: