April 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse AG:

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE SAYS NET REVENUE UP 11 PER CENT IN Q1/2018, TO 692 MILLION EUROS

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE SAYS ADJUSTED EBITDA UP 15 PER CENT, TO 438 MILLION EUROS

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE SAYS CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (ADJUSTED) WERE BOTH 17 PER CENT ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE SAYS THE GROUP'S FINANCIAL RESULT WAS –16.3 MILLION EUROS (Q1/2017: €–18.3 MILLION)