Dec 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse Ag:

* ‍NO CHANGES TO SELECTION INDICES OF DEUTSCHE BÖRSE​

* ‍CONSTITUENTS OF INDICES DAX, MDAX, SDAX AND TECDAX REMAIN UNCHANGED​

* ‍QUARTERLY NEW WEIGHTINGS TO INDICES WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE ON 18 DECEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: