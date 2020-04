April 14 (Reuters) -

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE SPOKESMAN SAYS XETRA T7 OUTAGE ALSO AFFECTS EXCHANGES IN VIENNA, BUDAPEST, ZAGREB, LJUBLJANA, SOFIA AND MALTA

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE SPOKESMAN SAYS PRAGUE EXCHANGE ALSO AFFECTED

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE SPOKESMAN SAYS PROBLEM AT EXCHANGES IS NOT DUE TO HACKING ATTACK (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)