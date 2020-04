BRIEF-Deutsche EuroShop AG scraps 2020 outlook due to coronavirus crisis

April 2 (Reuters) - Deutsche EuroShop AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SUSPENSION OF FORECAST FOR 2020 - CURRENT INFORMATION ON DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP’S BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN VIEW OF THE ONGOING SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS AND THE ENTRY INTO FORCE OF LAWS TO MITIGATE THE EFFECTS OF THE PANDEMIC

* SAYS SINCE MID-MARCH MAJORITY OF SHOPS IN SHOPPING CENTERS OF DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP AG (DES) HAVE BEEN OFFICIALLY ORDERED TO CLOSE TO PROTECT POPULATION AND CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* SAYS FURTHER SPREAD OF PANDEMIC AND EXTENSION OF OFFICIAL REQUIREMENTS HAVE FURTHER AGGRAVATED ECONOMIC SITUATION IN GENERAL AND FOR BRICKS AND MORTAR RETAILING IN PARTICULAR

* SAYS A EUR 70 MILLION AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED AS PLANNED ON 26 MARCH 2020 TO REFINANCE LOANS MATURING IN 2020