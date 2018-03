March 5 (Reuters) - Deutsche Euroshop AG:

* DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP EXCEEDS FORECAST: SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFIT (+14.0%) AND FFO PER SHARE (+5.4%) IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2017

* FY PROFIT 134.3 MILLION EUR VERSUS 221.8 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* ‍2017 FFO: EUR2.54 PER SHARE (+5.4%)​

* ‍DIVIDEND PROPOSAL (PLANNED): EUR1.45 PER SHARE (+3.6%)​